Cryptic tweet: CM Arvind Kejriwal questions posting of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday, asking if Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel is being made the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Published: 13th March 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 07:54 AM

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday, asking if Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel is being made the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Anil Baijal is the current Lieutenant Governor of the national capital. 

“Is Mr Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshdweep, being made the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi?” the Chief Minister tweeted. Baijal, a 1969-batch UT cadre officer, was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016. 

Patel, who served as the home minister of Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, took charge as Lakshadweep administrator in December 2020. 

