Grand success on home turf boost for Yogi’s image

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: High on the charisma of Yogi Adityanath, BJP registered an emphatic win his bastion, bagging 27 of the 28 seats spread across four districts of the Gorakhpur division. The districts are Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Deoria.

While the saffron brigade swept all nine seats in Gorakhpur, seven in Kushinagar and seven in Deoria, it failed to make a clean sweep in Maharajganj, where it won four od five. The seat of Pharenda was won by Virendra Chaudhury of Congress.

The boatmen community has dominance in several pockets in this belt. Alliance with Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal led by Sanjay Nishad added to BJP’s strength and stopped SP and BSP from making inroads. After the fourth phase on February 23, Adityanath camped in Gorakhpur to boost BJP’s prospects in the region, as his own prestige was at stake. He himself made Assembly poll debut by contesting from Gorakhpur Urban and won by over 1.20 lakh votes.

Along with roadshows, he addressed a series of public meetings and highlighted development projects launched by the BJP government. Adityanath raked up issues like opposition parties fielding mafias, exploitation of weaker sections under SP and BSP governments, erratic power supply and swindling of development funds. Hindu Yuva Vahini, a fringe right wing organisation set up by Adityanath in 2002, was re-activated after five years.

In 2017, the BJP had won eight of the nine seats in Gorakhpur district. Chillupar was won by BSP’s Vinay Shankar Tiwari, son of former muscleman Hari Shankar Tiwari. This time, BJP created history by winning the prestigious Chillupar seat. Tiwari had secured victory from Chillupar in six consecutive Assembly elections. His son Vinay Shankar won the seat in 2012 and 2017 as a BSP candidate. BJP’s Rajesh Tripathi defeated Vinay Shankar this time.

As per political analysts, BJP’s massive victory in Gorakhpur region has added to the strength and stature of Adityanath. After becoming CM in 2017, he worked for the development of the backward region by launching a slew of development projects. He also started welfare schemes for marginalised communities like Tharus, Vantongiyas and Musahars in four districts of the region.

Statement made

By making a clean sweep in the region he comes from, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has enhanced his strength and stature