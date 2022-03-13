STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Repair work of secretariat building gets approval in Delhi 

Published: 13th March 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI:  The city government has approved a budget of  Rs 35.99 crore for the renovation of the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his other cabinet colleagues at the secretariat, a government order said. As per the government officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) was given the task of renovation of these offices located inside the Delhi Secretariat. The PWD also issued an order in this connection.

“In pursuance of the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief PWD titled renovation of offices of CM and ministers at Delhi Sachivalaya at an estimated cost of Rs 35,99,44,400, I have been directed to convey administrative approval and expenditure sanction for carrying out the above work,” said PWD Deputy Secretary (Works) Anil Bhola.

Officials said that the proposal in this connection was prepared and tabled for approval on February 24 this year. Currently, Kejriwal and his cabinet, along with other officials, work from their offices at the Delhi Sachivalaya, which is also known as Players Building, situated near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. 

“Now since the administrative approval has been given and expenditure amount has been sanctioned, the work on the renovation of offices at the secretariat will commence soon,” said a PWD official. In a separate project, the PWD will also build two new multi-storey and environment-friendly buildings near the ITO with an estimated cost of around Rs 2,000 crore. These buildings too will accommodate offices of the CM and the cabinet ministers, along with bureaucrats of different departments. 

