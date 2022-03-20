Rahul raises inflation, job loss in tweet

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi continued to spare no effort in attacking PM Narendra Modi’s economic policies, in spite of the growing dissidence within the Congress in the wake of its defeat in the assembly polls.

On early Saturday morning, Gandhi, taking to Twitter, cautioned the nation that inflation will rise further in the country and unemployment has been growing by leaps and bounds.

“Inflation is a TAX on ALL Indians. Record price rise had crushed the poor and middle class even before the Ukraine war began,” he tweeted.

He said that inflation will continue increasing in the country; so the Government of India (GoI) must act now. He asked the government to protect the people. In the same tweet, he said: “It (inflation) will increase further as -Crude>$100 barrel, Food prices expected to rise 22%-COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain.”.

Earlier, he had also attacked the government saying that common citizens are facing consequences of wrong policies of government as FD-5.1 per cent; PPF-7.1 per cent and EPF-8.1 per cent have gone down while retail inflation has gone up to 6.07 per cent and wholesale inflation up to 13.11 per cent in the country.