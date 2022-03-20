STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajbhar says reports of him meeting Shah in Delhi false

The SBSP chief categorically denied going to Delhi or meeting anyone.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The political corridors of Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with reports of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajhbhar meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday afternoon.

With speculations rife about Rajbhar joining NDA sooner or later, the SBSP chief, on Saturday, termed the reports a “fake narrative being created on social media.” He reiterated that his alliance with SP was intact.  Even BJP leaders did not confirm the meeting.

Highly-placed sources claimed that Rajbhar met the Shah on Friday afternoon in the presence of UP election in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP organisational general secretary Sunil Bansal. The meeting lasted over an hour. 

SBSP had contested the recent elections with SP and six of its 17 candidates including Rajbhar, have made it to the Assembly. His son Arvind lost from Shivpur in Varanasi.

The SBSP chief categorically denied going to Delhi or meeting anyone. “I’m busy in preparations for local body polls, working to make candidates of the SP alliance victorious,” he said on Saturday.

 Asked about his photos with Shah, Rajbhar said those were old photos. “Someone can repost old photos,” he said.

