SC youth killed for sporting moustache

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: A healthcare worker belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Rajasthan’s Pali district was allegedly killed by two upper-caste men because they could not tolerate his moustache and good lifestyle after getting a government job. Jitendra Pal Meghwal was working in a government hospital and had put up some pictures of himself with a moustache on social media.

Meghwal was murdered when he was returning home from the hospital on Tuesday. Police investigations have revealed that the alleged assailants, Suraj Singh Rajpurohit and Ramesh Singh Rajpurohit, reportedly travelled 800 km on a two-wheeler to kill Meghwal. In Rajasthan, moustaches are seen as a symbol of pride and his pictures offended the upper caste men.

Both the accused had shifted to Surat, Gujarat, a few months ago. According to Pali Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant, the accused killed the youth with a knife in a planned manner. Meghwal’s killing sparked protest in the area. It was only after the arrest of the accused that the protests ended although a huge resentment continues.

The police said after seeing Meghwal’s photo on social media, the culprits left Surat on a motorcycle on March 13 and reached Pali the next day. The accused reached Meghwal’s village, tracked him down and then stabbed him to death. The police said two accused had a fight with

Meghwal even in 2020 as the SC youth allegedly had made direct eye contact with the upper caste culprits. Angered by that, Suraj and Ramesh Singh went to Meghwal’s house and beat him.

After the incident, both the accused had shifted to Surat. There was a mutual enmity between the two sides over that issue. Later, when the deceased got a job, his lifestyle changed. He put photos with moustaches on social media, angering the accused.

The Meghwal community has demanded a job for the brother of the deceased besides `50 lakh. The district administration has assured that their demands will be conveyed to the CM.

Caste violence on rise in Rajasthan

According to a recent report on crime in Rajasthan released by the Dalit Adhikar Sangathan, the number of serious cases filed against SCs and Tribes has increased from 4,238 in 2017 to 7,524 in 2021