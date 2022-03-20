STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Two doctors, an engineer in Mann cabinet

Giant-killers find no place in ministry as new Punjab CM goes for fair representation according to region and caste  

Published: 20th March 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Two days after Bhagwant Singh Mann took charge as Punjab Chief Minister, his 10-member ministerial team was sworn in. There are eight first-time MLAs and two second-time legislators. All giant-killers and most of the second-timers were overlooked.

There are two doctors — Baljit Kaur and Vijay Singla — in the cabinet, which also has a mechanical engineer in Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 in the presence of Chief Minister Mann at Punjab Raj Bhawan. None of ministers are from big cities like Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda. Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders from Delhi were not present.

According to sources, after a series of discussions between Mann and the party leadership, names of the ministers were finalised. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including that of the Chief Minister. Seven are yet to be filled.

There was intense lobbying from some of the MLAs, including a second-time woman MLA and a first-time MLA from the Majha region but Mann is believed to be keen on a lean cabinet initially. When a few senior MLAs were about their omission, they tried to play it down saying that they abide by the party’s decision.

The AAP has tried to form a balanced cabinet, with representation from all three regions of the state. Five ministers are from Malwa region, where the party won 66 of 69 seats. Four are from Majha region where AAP contested 25 seats and won 16. Only one is from Doaba region. where the party won 10 of 23.

Other than region, caste questions were also considered. Four ministers — Harpal Singh Cheema, Kaur, Lal Chand Kataruchak,  Harbhajan Singh — are from reserved categories. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Harjot Singh Bains, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Laljit Singh Bhullar are Jat Sikhs. CM Mann is also a Jat Sikh, which makes it five from the community in the cabinet. Vijay Singla and Brahm Shankar Jimpa are the Hindu faces. The only woman minister is Kaur.

New advocate general named

The AAP government on Saturday appointed senior advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu as the Advocate General of Punjab. Sidhu has been Additional Solicitor General of India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann Cabinet MLA doctors Engineers AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp