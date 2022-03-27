STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive victory is sign of acceptance of development works by Modi: Shah

He was speaking after the launch of projects worth over 300 crore.

Published: 27th March 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah interacts with medical students at a hospital in Ahmedabad | express

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is and will remain the stronghold of the BJP, and the year 2022 is auspicious for the party, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a gathering at Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district in the state on Saturday. He was speaking after the launch of projects worth over 300 crore.

“People had a lot of doubts, but the results in the four states Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand made it clear that the Congress has been wiped out. Many parties struggled to win,” the minister said. 

He again took to attributing the landslide victory of the BJP to PM Narendra Modi. “The BJP’s “massive” victory in four states is the testimony to the acceptance of policies and projects undertaken by the PM to make India safer, prosperous and powerful.”

In barbs to Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “During the pandemic, Rahul Gandhi stated that this is a ‘Modi vaccine’ and not to rely on it. But today the results are in front of all of you, and because of the breakthrough we are able to fight the virus. Modi has credited the scientists for making the vaccine, while Congress is working to spread rumors.”

Shah also said Modi provided electricity, drinking water, toilet, gas cylinder, health services, and also ensured that people received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which helped the country tide over the third wave, the impact of which was limited. “The Centre also provided extra five-kg food grain to all for two years to ensure those hit by unemployment during the pandemic,” he said.

Amit Shah had earlier attended various events in his constituency. During his day-long visit, Shah inaugurated Gujarat’s first audiology speech-language pathology college as well as a diet centre at Ahmedabad’s Sola civil hospital, making Gujarat the fifth state in the country to have such an institution.

