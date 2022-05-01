Kejriwal in tribal district today to woo voters

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: After initially concentrating in the urban centres of Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party is now scouting tribal areas, aiming to make it big in the upcoming Assembly election. Traditionally, Congress has been the first choice of tribal voters in the state. Of late, the ruling BJP has also been trying to woo the community.

Aiming to push the Congress to third slot, the AAP has joined hands with a Gujarat-based tribal party – Bharatiya Tribal Party—which has considerable influence among the tribal community. AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BTP president and Jagadiya MLA Chhotu Vasava will participate in an ‘Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan’ at Chanderia in Bharuch on May 1, which is also the Gujarat Foundation Day. The duo will be addressing a mammoth gathering of tribals from across the state.

This will be the maiden visit of Kejriwal to Bharuch after his party joined hands with the BTP. The state’s 15 per cent tribal population has a significant influence in 27 of the 182 Assembly seats. “Both BJP and AAP are desperate to break into the Congress’ tribal vote bank. With AAP and BTP joining hands, Congress has a lot to worry. Any loss of tribal votes will impact the party’s chances in the 27 tribal-dominated seats,” said political analyst Dilip Patel.

Congress hard bid to retain vote bank

Congress had got more than 50% of the tribal votes in 2017. “Congress always stands strong in raising tribal issues so as to retain its hold on the tribal vote. That’s why in south Gujarat, Congress started an agitation against the Centre over the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking,” said political analyst Mani Lal