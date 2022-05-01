STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

State-level body will be set up to cater to court infrastructure needs

The government and the judiciary on Saturday agreed to set up state-level bodies to cater to the infrastructural needs of courts across the country.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during a joint conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The government and the judiciary on Saturday agreed to set up state-level bodies to cater to the infrastructural needs of courts across the country. At a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, CJI N V Ramana said the CMs were of the view that instead of a national body, state-level special purpose vehicles should be set up.

Chief Ministers of various states during a joint
conference also featuring High Court Chief
Justices at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi
on Saturday | SHEKHAR YADAV

CMs or their nominees would be a part of such a setup. CJI Ramana had mooted judicial infrastructure authorities both at the state and the national levels. After discussion, there was near unanimity among the chief ministers about state-level infrastructure body to be established. Most of the states have agreed to adopt this model.

The CJI has been quite vocal about setting up state and national- level bodies to adequately deal with the infrastructural needs of courts across the country. Asserting that it is extremely important for courts to function in a safe environment to deliver free and fair justice, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju urged state governments to ensure adequate security to judges and in court complexes.

He also asked bar associations to create a conducive environment to maintain decorum in courts and court complexes. Addressing the conference, Rijiju said the coronavirus pandemic had hit hard the justice delivery mechanism but the courts rose to the challenge by going virtual.

On vacancies in High Courts, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the sanctioned posts of judicial officers in the state were increased from 230 to 299 over the past five years and 271 judges are working at present. Cases pending for more than three years were disposed of and five new building projects in district courts were completed, an official release quoting Dhami as having said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Chief Ministers Chief Justices NV Ramana PM Modi Narendra Modi
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp