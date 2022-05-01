STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Year after debacle, Shah on Bengal revival mission

Almost a year after the drubbing in the West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP central leadership is on a bid to rejuvenate the party in the eastern state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI:  Almost a year after the drubbing in the West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP central leadership is on a bid to rejuvenate the party in the eastern state.  With this task at hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is embarking on a visit to the state on May 4, his first after the 2021 polls. 

In the period between the Assembly poll and Shah’s visit, several senior leaders have left the party and returned to their home turf TMC. Also, the debacle in the recent Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll has made the BJP central leadership wary of its depleting influence in the state. 

Shah’s visit is likely to be aimed around preparing the party for the 2024 LS polls and a possible restructuring of the organisation. Party sources in Delhi said Shah’s visit would certainly embolden party cadres and enthuse the legislators to take on the ruling TMC.  “Our party is not in a weak position but what we need is a meticulousl plan to expose the tyranny of TMC,” said a senior BJP leader, adding that Shah’s visit was part of the party’s strategy to tear into the TMC on the ground.

The sources added that Shah will stay in the state till May 6 and chair a meeting of party leaders in addition to attending a BSF function of BSF. “A meeting of party leaders would be held with Amit Shah on May 4 in which the strategy to expose the TMC‘s appeasement politics may be discussed,” a senior party source added.

