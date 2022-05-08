A tunnel out of traffic snarls 

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the construction work around Pragati Maidan and ITO road is nearing completion and it will help to decongest traffic jams. The minister said, “The commuters will save a lot of time because of this new development. When one will pass through these paths, they would stop and praise the hard work of the engineers.” Sisodia added, “This project is one of the most challenging civil engineering projects in Delhi.

There is an underpass under the railway line at the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road intersection where due to the continuous movement of trains, only 30-40 inches of work could be done in 24 hours.” RK Parmar, PWD’s chief engineer said the government came up with a scheme to decongest the traffic around the Pragati maidan including the Ring road, Mathura road and Bhairon Marg.

“A 6-lane tunnel of approximately 1.4 kms has been built for the additional connectivity and multiple entry and exit points have been made through this tunnel,” said Parmar. The tunnel starts near National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) on Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near Pragati Power station.

This tunnel goes below the halls of the Pragati Maidan where the basement is divided into two portions and another cross tunnel has been made for the commuters to cross the left basement to the right basement.