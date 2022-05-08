BJP misusing state machinery, says AAP amid row over Bagga episode

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was picked up by Punjab police from his west Delhi house and later rescued by the Delhi and Haryana state police, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of being a party of “goons” and “misusing state machinery” to settle political vendettas.

The BJP too hit back saying AAP is the party of “rioters” and “criminals”. Singh alleged that acting on the behest of the BJP, which is the ruling party at the Centre, both Delhi and Haryana police went out of line to prevent Bagga’s arrest – BJYM National Secretary – by Punjab police.

“The way BJP has manhandled state machinery and deputed the police of two states to protect Bagga, it only proves that it is a party of goons and criminals. BJP has become an entity that comes forward to protect every single murderer and vandal today,” said Singh. While Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry, Haryana is a BJP-ruled state. Singh called Bagga a “bonafide hate monger” and “fake news spreader”. “The BJP has slapped ED cases on all our ministers. They illegally arrested 35 MLAs of ours,” said Singh.