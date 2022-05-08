STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP misusing state machinery, says AAP amid row over Bagga episode

Sanjay Singh accuses Delhi, Haryana cops for going out of line to stall Bagga’s arrest

Published: 08th May 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  A day after BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was picked up by Punjab police from his west Delhi house and later rescued by the Delhi and Haryana state police, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of being a party of “goons” and “misusing state machinery” to settle political vendettas.

The BJP too hit back saying AAP is the party of “rioters” and “criminals”. Singh alleged that acting on the behest of the BJP, which is the ruling party at the Centre, both Delhi and Haryana police went out of line to prevent Bagga’s arrest – BJYM National Secretary – by Punjab police.

“The way BJP has manhandled state machinery and deputed the police of two states to protect Bagga, it only proves that it is a party of goons and criminals. BJP has become an entity that comes forward to protect every single murderer and vandal today,” said Singh. While Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry, Haryana is a BJP-ruled state. Singh called Bagga a “bonafide hate monger” and “fake news spreader”. “The BJP has slapped ED cases on all our ministers. They illegally arrested 35 MLAs of ours,” said Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Punjab police
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp