Club owners hope for revival with new timings

NEW DELHI: The restaurants and pub owners in the national capital expressed happiness over the revised timings to operate the outlets under the new excise policy. The bars can now function till 3 am in the city. Owners said that extended hours will help revive the hospitality industry, which was one of the worst-hit in the pandemic, besides creating more employment and generating additional revenue. They said that the new rule will bring back with nightlife culture in the city.

The government in an order on Thursday, which is yet to be formally issued, finally asked the excise department to allow restaurants to operate under the new timings and coordinate with the Delhi Police and other agencies concerned for safe implementation of the same. Owners said that even though they have been paying higher excise fee, which was mandated under the new policy for staying open for longer hours, they have not been allowed to operate in the new timings so far.

Kabir Suri, co-founder and director of Azure Hospitality and the president of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) said that earlier this week a delegation of members met Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in this regard. “The Deputy CM assured us of bringing the policy under implementation soon. We are waiting for the formal orders to be issued soon.

Owners will have to get their licenses renewed for which again they will have to pay the revised fee while the outlets are still not operating under the new timings,” said Suri. A restaurant owner in Connaught Place said that it has been in the offing but is yet to be implemented. “Besides helping the industry revive from the long closures and running on half capacity, it will also give a boost to city nightlife, tourism as well as allow people access to restaurants till relaxed hours,” the owner said.