Congress busy making Chintan Shivir preparations

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Preparations are going on at a war footing for the Congress Chintan Shivir in Udaipur in Rajasthan from May 13 to 15. With over 500 Congress leaders from across the country arriving, including party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the local police and administration are on their toes making security arrangements.

Also, Rajasthan Congress is busy arranging accommodations for the visiting leaders in hotels, and resorts and the selection of campsites. The guests will be treated in a Rajasthani style and special care is being taken for their taste buds with a special focus on Rajasthani cuisine.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s trusted lieutenants have been assigned to take care of the entire management. CM Gehlot will reach Udaipur on May 11 to finalise the preparations for the Shivir. According to sources, the camp will be organised at Ananta Hotel from May 13 as it has a hall with a seating capacity of 1000 people.

For the entire event, 176 rooms have been booked in Hotel Taj Aravali, and 120-120 rooms in Ananta and Aurika Hotels will be booked for senior Congressmen arriving for the Shivir. In case all the 249 rooms in Ananta become available, then arrangements may be changed.

Rajasthan Congress has arranged 100 four-wheelers and 20 buses to transport over 500 politicians coming for the Chintan Shivir. Two security agencies inspected the hall at Ananta Resort and sent a report to the government. There is also talk of organising the event at Taj Aravali but the picture of the campsite will be clear on May 11.