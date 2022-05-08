Demolition ‘illegal’: CPI-M plead before top court

Prathma Sharma By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi state unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) represented by its secretary has approached the Supreme Court challenging the alleged ‘illegal’ demolition drive being undertaken in parts of south Delhi. The plea alleges that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has carried out a highly illegal and inhumane action to demolish buildings of the people of South Delhi which is in total violation of principles of natural justice, statutes and the constitution – under the guise of encroachment removal programme.

It says that no proper show-cause notice or time was given to people residing/working here by the respondents (the SDMC and other concerned authorities). The plea filed by advocate Biju P Raman alleges that the action is absolutely and manifestly arbitrary and in violation of Article 14, 19 and 21. While authorities demolished buildings with bulldozers in Sangham Vihar on May 4, a drive in Kalindi Kunj was not undertaken as per schedule as there was no sufficient police force.

“Now it is reliably understood that they would be demolishing the buildings in Shaheen Bagh and others between May 9 and 13,” the plea said. “It is most respectfully submitted that the political executive of respondent municipal corporation is maliciously indulging in a political game plan. The action is absolutely and manifestly arbitrary and without following any due process of law,” the petition alleged. One similar petition has also been moved by Delhi Pradesh Rehri Patri Khomcha Hawkers Union.