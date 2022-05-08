Earth-friendly routines for glowing skin

suparna trikha By

There is a common misconception that looking good equals spending long hours on personal grooming. If you can give up two-and-a-half minutes every day to brush your molars, then seven-and-a-half minutes daily shouldn’t be much if you want to achieve clean, glowing skin. Once you realise that, for all the time you spend brushing your teeth, the person you meet for the first time will never look inside your mouth but will actually be looking at your face, it will be worth spending more time on taking care of your appearance.

Unfortunately, most people are unaware of their skin types. Read on to identify yours...

Oily skin: Looks greasy, dull, and is prone to blackheads, whiteheads as well as pimples.

Dull skin: Lacks shine and lustre. It shows signs of dryness. Dull skin is prone to lines and wrinkles.

Combination skin: You can identify this skin type with an oily T-Zone. Greasy forehead, nose, and chin with dryness on the cheeks are the signs of combination skin.

Have five minutes to spare every day? Read on for a step-by-step cleansing programme for different skin types…

For oily skin

Dilute 2tsp powdered camphor in 100ml rose water. Pour this solution into a bottle and store in the fridge. Wipe your skin with the solution several times a day so as to reduce surface oiliness.

You must also apply this homemade pack daily:

•Fuller’s earth: 2tsp

•Camphor powder: 1tsp

•Sandalwood powder: 1tsp

•Mint powder: 1tsp

Mix the above ingredients with cold water. Apply this pack on your face and neck for five minutes.

Then, wash it off with fridge water for clean skin in no time at all.

For dry skin

Wipe your skin with a cotton pad, dipped in a mixture of rose water and cold milk.

Try this pack daily:

•Milk powder: 1 tsp

•Almond powder: 1tsp

•China clay: 1tsp

Mix these ingredients with full cream milk to form a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Wash it off with water by scrubbing gently in a rotating manner.

For combination skin

It is best to wipe your face with cold rose water daily.

Apply the following natural pack on the T-Zone:

•Fuller’s earth: 1 tsp

•Camphor powder: A pinch

Mix the above ingredients with water. Smear powdered milk powder mixed with rice water on the rest of the areas. Leave this on for five minutes and wash it off.

If you follow the above cleansing routine according to your skin type religiously, you will feel a marked difference in your skin and your self-confidence.

Apart from this, try drinking at least 10 to 15 glasses of water daily. In case you’re someone who has your meals in a rushed manner, keep a box of fruits, sprouted lentils, and carrots handy so you can munch on it. Not only will this keep your energy levels higher but chances of acidity and heartburn will also be less.Avoid heavy gravy and fried foods in lunch as these tend to make you feel sluggish and don’t help your skin.

Start now! If you follow these five-minutes easy tips every day for just 10 days to look and feel better naturally.

