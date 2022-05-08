Protests halt Gyanvapi Masjid videography

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: The survey and videography of the Maa Shringar Gauri site on the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi was stalled amid protests against the surveyor on Saturday. Meanwhile, on a petition filed by the mosque management seeking removal of the court-appointed advocate commissioner conducting the survey, civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar fixed May 9 as the next date for hearing.

Notably, the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra is supposed to submit his report on the status of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on May 10. The survey of some of the areas outside Gyanvapi Masjid was stalled after the team of lawyers, who had to accompany the advocate commissioner, were denied entry inside the mosque on Saturday.

The Anjuman Intejamiya Masajid, which manages the mosque, had opposed the local court’s order stating that it would not let “non-believers” enter the mosque premises and that it was ready to face the consequences.

It may be recalled that a local court had issued directives for the survey and videography of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on May 6 and 7. The process had commenced on Friday amid tight security arrangements and deployment of heavy police contingent. Earlier on Saturday, a Varanasi court had ordered the continuation of the process outside Gyanvapi Masjid.