STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Teachers stir over pending salaries, dues

Over 5,000 teachers along with other employees of Municipal Corporation (East) will sit on a mass strike on Monday before the civic body headquarters at Udyog Sadan, Patparganj.

Published: 08th May 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

Unpaid for five months, teachers associated with the civic body under the Delhi Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh will sit on a day-long dharna demanding their dues. (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 teachers along with other employees of Municipal Corporation (East) will sit on a mass strike on Monday before the civic body headquarters at Udyog Sadan, Patparganj. Unpaid for five months, teachers associated with the civic body under the Delhi Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh will sit on a day-long dharna demanding their dues, the teachers’ body said.

According to the association, the teachers were given an assurance that once the unification process starts, the pending dues of the employees will be cleared on priority. “Despite that, the salary for April has also not been released yet. Teachers almost came to the streets and soon they will be begging to survive,” said Ramnivas Solanki, General Secretary of the Sangh. He added that the strike might extend to an indefinite duration till the employees are given their dues.

The teachers’ body even asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter but got no response. “The mayor, the political leadership, nobody has given any answer to us, while we still go about our job every day,” said Solanki. East Corporation mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal said the civic body doesn’t have funds to pay its employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachers Salary Municipal Corporation Strike
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp