Teachers stir over pending salaries, dues

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 teachers along with other employees of Municipal Corporation (East) will sit on a mass strike on Monday before the civic body headquarters at Udyog Sadan, Patparganj. Unpaid for five months, teachers associated with the civic body under the Delhi Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh will sit on a day-long dharna demanding their dues, the teachers’ body said.

According to the association, the teachers were given an assurance that once the unification process starts, the pending dues of the employees will be cleared on priority. “Despite that, the salary for April has also not been released yet. Teachers almost came to the streets and soon they will be begging to survive,” said Ramnivas Solanki, General Secretary of the Sangh. He added that the strike might extend to an indefinite duration till the employees are given their dues.

The teachers’ body even asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter but got no response. “The mayor, the political leadership, nobody has given any answer to us, while we still go about our job every day,” said Solanki. East Corporation mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal said the civic body doesn’t have funds to pay its employees.