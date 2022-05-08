Treading a familiar path

Express News Service By

We talk to four mother-child duos on how they inspire each other in the same career

Together in their practice

Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran’s daughter Sharanya Chandran, who balances her day as an economist and as a dancer, attributes her ability to multitask to her mother. “My mom has a very strong academic background and her journey has inspired me to chart my own path,” says Sharanya. The mother and daughter often share the stage together. “Sharanya is very focused. Most importantly, she loves what she does and I think that’s the bottom line,” concludes Geeta, recounting how she had tears in her eyes when she saw Sharanya perform for the first time. “[I thought] This little thing in my womb is now sharing the stage with me,” she smiles.

An inspiration to one another

Photographer Rid Burman (41) credits his mother, Jayasri Burman (62) for helping him build his practice. “Growing up, my mother would expose me to books by artists from all over the world. There would be music playing and of course, my mother’s spiritual practice. I think all of these create a beautiful mark in your subconscious… my art today is an amalgamation of it all,” he shares. Jayasri, a contemporary artist, appreciates her son’s “quality of discipline, hard work, and loyalty”, adding that she tries and translates the same in her work.

Sharing the joy of cooking

Food historian and raconteur Rakesh Raghunathan believes his mother, Rama Raghunathan, has been instrumental in bringing out the food lover in him. He says, “My interest in cooking stems from watching my mother cook for us.” The TV host and chef adds, “My mother let me be in the kitchen as a child. Her just being the person she is, sharing recipes and cooking techniques, and focusing on how respectful one should be about food; these brought out what I am,” he says. Rama concludes, “Rakesh must have got an innate interest by seeing me cook and how I was trained when young. He has imbibed these qualities.”

Finding one’s own identity

Fashion designer Nishka Lulla mentions that, as a child, she was a keen observer of her mother and designer Neeta Lulla, who worked in her workshop at home. “I learnt everything she was doing.” Nishka would then make clothes for her dolls. “It was clear,” she says, “I loved fashion; I knew I wanted to be a designer.” Being true to one’s identity is what Nishka imbibes from her mother. Neeta says, “Despite having the entire platform of fashion, she has stood for what she believes in. For that, I am proud of her.”