Ulfa executes two of its cadres on spying charge

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: A faction of the insurgent outfit ULFA in Assam executed its two members on Saturday over allegations of spying. Paresh Baruah, who heads the faction of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) which operates from Myanmar, told a local news channel that Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom were working at the behest of “enemies”. Dhanjit, who hails from Barpeta district, allegedly fled during a special operation of the extremist group at a mobile camp on April 24 until being captured by the fellow rebels the next day.

“During interrogation, he confessed to provoking several others in the organisation to surrender. He also confessed that while he was joining the organisation, he had maintained contacts with some police officers to get our supporters/well-wishers arrested,” Baruah said. On Sanjib Sarma who hails from Assam’s Kamrup district, the ULFA-I said he had joined the outfit to act as a spy for money at the directions of the “Indian occupational forces” and a section of police officers.

“He confessed that he had joined the organisation to get our officers and members murdered by sharing inputs with the enemies after identifying our internal communication system and planting modern equipment,” the ULFA-I said. It said the two were tried and based on their statements and the available evidence, the death sentence was pronounced.

Stating that spying is an old tactic of the enemies, the outfit said it would continue to maintain zero tolerance against acts of treason. In a video released earlier, Sanjib Sarma had stated: “I was trained by a police officer and an Army official. I was asked to gather inputs on the outfit’s camp and the route to it. The duo had promised `1 crore to me.”