Survey underway at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security

"Survey at the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has begun," Police Commissioner of Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh, said Sunday.

Published: 15th May 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The survey of Gyanvapi masjid premises in Varanasi resumed on Saturday after a local court gave go-ahead for the procedure despite initial opposition from the mosque management committee.The survey had started on May 6 but the mosque management denied entry to the survey team on May 7.

Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma said that during the survey proceedings on Saturday, all four basements and western wall of the mosque were unlocked. The DM said the remaining survey works, related to the domes and main mosque, would be completed on Sunday.

The survey was scheduled between 8 am and 12 noon as per the court order. In all, a contingent of 52 persons entered the mosque premises.The district administration officials claimed that only 50 per cent of the work had been completed so far and the rest would continue on Sunday and also on Monday if required.

The panel has to present its report to the court on May 17.In order to spruce up the security in and around the site, the police had barricaded all approach roads. 

Officials said the office-bearers of Anjuman Intejamia Masajid fully coopered with the survey. The plaintiffs have sought court’s permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri site on the mosque premises

