STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Court denies anticipatory bail to PC George in hate speech case

The court said it was not possible to take a lenient view on his anticipatory bail and dismissed the petition.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

PC George ( File Photo |EPS)

KOCHI: A Sessions Court in Kerala on Saturday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by senior politician P C George in connection with a hate speech case saying his comments prima facie appear to be of such a nature as to promote disharmony, hatred and ill between communities. Soon after the court pronounced the judgement on George’s bail plea, police reached the former MLA’s residence to take him into custody, but he was not traceable.

George moved his plea soon after the Kochi city police had registered a case against him on May 10 for his objectionable remarks during a speech, which he delivered at a temple festival in Ernakulam. The court said it was not possible to take a lenient view on his anticipatory bail and dismissed the petition.

“The comments made by the petitioner (George)... prima facie appear to be of such a nature as to promote disharmony, hatred and ill will between the persons belonging to Muslim community and the followers of two other predominant religions of our state,” the court said.

The order said George, who was recently arrested in a similar case, was released on bail subject to the condition that he shall not make and propagate controversial statements that might hurt the religious sentiments. In his order, Additional Sessions Judge G Girish noted that the speech was made by George within 10 days of his release on bail in a similar case registered at Thiruvananthapuram.

The above nature of the petitioner who gives scant regard to the directions of the court would foreclose the scope of invoking the exceptional powers conferred under Section 438 CrPC for granting pre-arrest bail,” the court said. The court said it went through the transcript of the speech made by George and “it is seen that there are highly provocative remarks” capable of promoting disharmony, hatred and ill will between different religious groups. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PC George hate speech
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp