AAP dares BJP chief to face Durgesh Pathak in Rajinder Nagar bypoll

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak will contest the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-election next month, said party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday, daring Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and BJP leader Tajinder Bagga to join the fray and defeat the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s candidate.Claiming that BJP leaders are absconding Vidhan Sabha bypolls after fleeing MCD elections, Singh said that the action of the saffron party shows how afraid they are to face the AAP.

Singh said, “Given the dwindling political stature of the BJP in Delhi and its extremely poor performance, I believe that a movie called ‘Bhaag BJP Bhaag’ will be made about the party. Ever since the announcement of Rajinder Nagar bypolls, the BJP leaders, who are leading the ‘Pol Khol Abhiyaan’ against the AAP, have been exposed for their hypocrisy.”

“Both Adesh Gupta and Tajinder Bagga refused to contest the Rajinder Nagar constituency bypolls. Both absconded out of the fear of an embarrassing defeat. This disappearing act proves their own ‘pol’ has been exposed,” Singh added. He added, “The BJP is “so terrified” that first it ran away from the civic elections and now its leaders are running away from assembly bypolls. I challenge Adesh Gupta to contest the by-elections from Rajendra Nagar, and to do more than just spreading out false allegations. You are the BJP state president, come and contest elections from there if you dare.”

