STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ambedkar University begins admission process

  The online admission process for the Ambedkar University’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the College of Art (CoA)  has begun, the varsity announced. 

Published: 29th May 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University

NEW DELHI:  The online admission process for Ambedkar University’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the College of Art (CoA)  has begun, the varsity announced. It comes amid an ongoing tussle over the affiliation of CoA between Delhi University and the government, who funds the Ambedkar University.

The admission process began on Friday. The last date for applying online is June 30, the university said in a notification. Admissions to the College of Art could not be held during the last academic 
session due to the affiliation issue. “The online admission process, for the academic session 2022-23, in the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes of College of Art, as a part of Dr B R Ambedkar University, has been initiated and the online registration/application form in the following programmes has started,” the notification read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambedkar University Delhi university Programme
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp