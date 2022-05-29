Ambedkar University begins admission process

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The online admission process for Ambedkar University’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the College of Art (CoA) has begun, the varsity announced. It comes amid an ongoing tussle over the affiliation of CoA between Delhi University and the government, who funds the Ambedkar University.

The admission process began on Friday. The last date for applying online is June 30, the university said in a notification. Admissions to the College of Art could not be held during the last academic

session due to the affiliation issue. “The online admission process, for the academic session 2022-23, in the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes of College of Art, as a part of Dr B R Ambedkar University, has been initiated and the online registration/application form in the following programmes has started,” the notification read.