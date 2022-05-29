STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

North East can transform regional economy, says Jaishankar

He also spoke about improving connectivity between the Northeast and Bangladesh, through the restoration of six cross-border rail links that have been dormant since 1965.

Published: 29th May 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: An India that is more connected to the Northeast will mean a complete transformation of the regional economy, External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, said on Saturday while addressing the National Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) Asian Confluence River Conclave in Guwahati. “Today too, our national resurgence is directly connected to the economic revival of the East. The coming together therefore of the Act East and the Neighbourhood First policies have an enormous reinforcing impact,’’ he said. 

He also spoke about improving connectivity between the Northeast and Bangladesh, through the restoration of six cross-border rail links that have been dormant since 1965. “Once operational, the Shahabazpur (Bangladesh) to Mahishasan (Assam) link will be extended within Bangladesh and connected to the Kuluara-Shahbazpur rail line currently being modernised using an Indian line of credit (LoC),” he said, adding that the Chilahati-Haldibari (West Bengal) line, inaugurated in 2020, will further enhance Assam’s connectivity to Bangladesh, including passenger traffic, through New Jalpaiguri. The conclave was also attended by Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The external affairs minister emphasised that if there is land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh, it would open a wide frontier of trade right up to Vietnam and Phillipines. “On a commercial scale, a world all the way to Vietnam and Philippines, from Haiphong to Hazira and from Manila to Mundra will open up, creating an east-west lateral with sweeping consequences for the continent. It will not only build on the partnerships that we have with the ASEAN and Japan, but would actually make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that is now in the making,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North East Regional economy External Affairs
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp