Repair damaged roads, says Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation (NDRWF) on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the “bad conditions” of roads in the region and urging the authorities to initiate their repair work immediately. In the letter, NDRWF president Ashok Bhasin listed the names of several roads which are in dilapidated conditions, including Azad market under Bridge roads, Kodia Pul, among others in north Delhi.

“Azad Market roads are damaged from the last eight months. Kodia Pul roads are damaged for so long. Roundabout Roshanara Road to underpass Gulabi Bagh damaged from last two years,” he said. Bhasin said all roads near government officers’ residents’ colony in Gulabi Bagh are fully damaged from months.