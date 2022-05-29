STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Repair damaged roads, says Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena

Bhasin said all roads near government officers’ residents’ colony in Gulabi Bagh are fully damaged from months. 

Published: 29th May 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vinai Kumar Saxena

Vinai Kumar Saxena

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation (NDRWF) on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the “bad conditions” of roads in the region and urging the authorities to initiate their repair work immediately. In the letter, NDRWF president Ashok Bhasin listed the names of several roads which are in dilapidated conditions, including Azad market under Bridge roads, Kodia Pul, among others in north Delhi.

“Azad Market roads are damaged from the last eight months. Kodia Pul roads are damaged for so long. Roundabout Roshanara Road to underpass Gulabi Bagh damaged from last two years,” he said.  Bhasin said all roads near government officers’ residents’ colony in Gulabi Bagh are fully damaged from months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDRWF Vinai Saxena Kejriwal Bad condition Road
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp