Two minor boys in Lucknow kept ‘chained’ in madrasa to avert escape

Parents of minor claim they requested cleric to be strict with boys 

A screen grab of the video of the incident | Express

LUCKNOW: Two minor boys who were rescued from a madrasa in Lucknow on Friday were found with their feet chained, allegedly by the cleric to prevent them from running away. The incident came to light after a video of the minors went viral. The police reached the madrasa and freed the children. The cleric was detained.

However, the boys’ parents had submitted a written request in the local police station, saying they had urged Maulana Riyaz to treat the boys strictly. They did not want any legal action against the maulana.
The police said the parents claimed their children had attempted to escape the madrasa many times. Therefore, they had requested the maulana to be strict with them.

When the two minors  fled the madrasa located in Gosainganj to their native village of Barabanki, a distance of around 35 km, with their feet in chains, the villagers were shocked to see them in iron shackles and freed them from the chains. According to Gosainganj police station in-charge Shailendra Giri, the younger boy, 13, a native of Barabanki, was admitted to the madrasa for better ‘Deeni Talim’ (religious learning). “His parents said he had come home during Ramzan and never wanted to return,” said Giri.Dr Shuchita Chaturvedi, member, Uttar Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission, it was inhuman to keep the children confined. “Corporal punishment to children in educational institutions is an offence. 

Even if the children were meted out harsh treatment with the consent of parents, legal action will follow,” said Dr Chatruvedi. She said that it was also against law not to report the matter even after being aware of it. The police said an inquiry would follow into the credentials of the madrasa to ascertain if it was on the government panel. The source of its funding and the number of students enrolled in it with their permanent addresses would have to be looked into, said a police officer.

POLICE TO PROBE IF OTHERS FACED SIMILAR TREATMENT
As per the police, an inquiry would now be conducted into the credentials of the madrasa to ascertain if it was on the government panel or not and also the sources of its funding. The number of students enrolled in the madrasa and their permanent address will also be probed. A police officer said that during the probe, it would also be inquired if the Maulana was treating other students with the same strictness and the culprit would be adequately punished on the basis of the report.

