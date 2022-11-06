AIIMS Delhi to start patient care dashboard

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) has decided to start a ‘patient care dashboard’, which will give a real-time summary of bed status across its wards, emergency room and trauma centre. The dashboard will also show the current status of the samples submitted to the hospital’s laboratory. Officials said that it will also enable the patients to check the status of their X-ray, CT scan, PET scan, MRI, and other test results. Besides, the dashboard will come in handy to monitor the statistics and analytics of the procedures conducted in the hospital.

Officials said that daily statistics of surgeries across departments will be shared on it, adding to that, it will also reflect the daily footfall of new and follow-up patients in OPDs. The move aims towards increasing good governance and transparency in the system, said hospital officials. Orders have been issued to design, commission, and prepare the dashboard, which will go live on December 25 to mark National Good Governance Day.

Officials said the dashboard is the next step for AIIMS to completely go digital. Recently, the institute was ordered to implement all modules of e-hospital. Now all files related to patients will be available electronically to the doctors through the ABHA ID. “There will be no need to produce physical films for CT, MRI and other investigations. Access to all departments has been unified.

A doctor from one department can see files of its patient submitted to another department,” an official said. Meanwhile, the doctors have high hopes that the digitization project will bring much-needed reform to the patient care system. “We get limited time to consult patients.

Earlier, it was compulsory for doctors to prepare reports physically. Now with digitization, we check and prepare reports digitally,” said Dr Vinay Kumar, general secretary, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS. “It will cut down pendency across departments and also push them to improve since everything will be monitored by the public,” he added.

A week ago, AIIMS Delhi launched ‘main hospital casualty dashboard’ during a high-level meeting with heads of various hospitals to deliberate on the formulation of a two way referral mechanism of stable patients in the emergency ward.

NEW DELHI: All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) has decided to start a ‘patient care dashboard’, which will give a real-time summary of bed status across its wards, emergency room and trauma centre. The dashboard will also show the current status of the samples submitted to the hospital’s laboratory. Officials said that it will also enable the patients to check the status of their X-ray, CT scan, PET scan, MRI, and other test results. Besides, the dashboard will come in handy to monitor the statistics and analytics of the procedures conducted in the hospital. Officials said that daily statistics of surgeries across departments will be shared on it, adding to that, it will also reflect the daily footfall of new and follow-up patients in OPDs. The move aims towards increasing good governance and transparency in the system, said hospital officials. Orders have been issued to design, commission, and prepare the dashboard, which will go live on December 25 to mark National Good Governance Day. Officials said the dashboard is the next step for AIIMS to completely go digital. Recently, the institute was ordered to implement all modules of e-hospital. Now all files related to patients will be available electronically to the doctors through the ABHA ID. “There will be no need to produce physical films for CT, MRI and other investigations. Access to all departments has been unified. A doctor from one department can see files of its patient submitted to another department,” an official said. Meanwhile, the doctors have high hopes that the digitization project will bring much-needed reform to the patient care system. “We get limited time to consult patients. Earlier, it was compulsory for doctors to prepare reports physically. Now with digitization, we check and prepare reports digitally,” said Dr Vinay Kumar, general secretary, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS. “It will cut down pendency across departments and also push them to improve since everything will be monitored by the public,” he added. A week ago, AIIMS Delhi launched ‘main hospital casualty dashboard’ during a high-level meeting with heads of various hospitals to deliberate on the formulation of a two way referral mechanism of stable patients in the emergency ward.