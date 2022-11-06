CBI questions TMC neta over Rs 1 crore lottery 

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was on Saturday quizzed by the CBI at Asansol jail, where he is lodged, over the issue of winning Rs 1 crore in lottery. The CBI suspects that Mondal may have bought the ticket from its original owner to convert the black money collected through cattle smuggling.

The CBI raided Rahul Lottery Agency in Bolpur on Friday and summoned the owner, Sheikh Ainul. Later, lottery seller Sheikh Munna from whom the prize-winning ticket was sold, was questioned.“Munna said he had not sold any ticket to Mondal,” said an officer.

“Once we know who bought the ticket, we will probe the link between Mondal and the ticket owner. In many cases, those having black money buy winning lottery tickets by paying more than the prize sum to convert unaccounted money.”

