Congress promises to revive old pension scheme, 300 units of free power in Himachal ahead of polls

Harpreet Bajwa By

MANDI: With promises such as implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, allocation of Rs 10 crore startup fund in each constituency, and giving 300 units of free power, the Congress on Saturday released its election manifesto titled ‘Himachal, Himachliyat aur Hum’.

Releasing the manifesto in Shimla, Congress poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said that the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people, and has not fulfilled its promises. “This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” he said “An attempt has been made to address issues like price rise, unemployment and problems concerning employees. Also an effort has been made to include the aspirations of women, youth, government workers and ex-servicemen,” he added.

Shandil said that the Congress has always honoured the commitment it made in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.The manifesto promises setting up of a ‘Youth Commission’ to look into issues related to education and employment. An ‘Anti Drug Abuse Enforcement Authority’ headed by a sitting high court judge will also be set up, as also a recruitment board to ensure that all posts are filled within six months of advertisement, the Congress said, alleging irregularities in recruitments done during the present regime.

Besides restoration of the old pension scheme, the manifesto says that arrears due to the employees would be given and contract employees would be regularised in two years. The party has promised 300 units free power, Rs 1,500 per month to women in 18-60 years age group and Rs 10 crore each for every assembly segment to facilitate setting up of startup units.

