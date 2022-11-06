Home The Sunday Standard

DCW says no FIR yet in spa employee’s death case

The commission issued two notices to the Delhi Police – SHO of Preet Vihar Police station on September 6 and another to the Delhi Police regarding the matter.

NEW DELHI:  Two months after the death of a spa employee, the police had still not lodged an FIR, said the Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday. The woman died on the first day at the job after consuming some liquid.

She was later declared dead, said the commission. Reacting to the delay in the police investigation, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “A woman died in a spa under suspicious circumstances on the very first day of her duty. However, the Delhi Police has failed to register an FIR in the matter despite the passage of 2 months.” The commission issued two notices to the Delhi Police – SHO of Preet Vihar Police station on September 6 and another to the Delhi Police regarding the matter.

