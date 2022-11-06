ED rebuffs Sisodia claim of PA’s arrest

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in Del- NCR, including premises of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant Devendra Sharma, in connection with the money laundering probe in the excise policy case.

Linking the ED move with Gujarat elections, Sisodia took to Twitter in the afternoon and said, “They registered a false FIR, got my house raided, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me.

Today, they did not find anything at my PA’s house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away.” ED sources, however, denied Sisodia’s claim and said that no arrest was made.

