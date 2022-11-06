Home The Sunday Standard

ED rebuffs Sisodia claim of PA’s arrest

ED sources, however, denied Sisodia’s claim and said that no arrest was made.

Published: 06th November 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Abbas Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA and son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, being produced to a court after his arrest by ED.(Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in Del- NCR, including premises of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant Devendra Sharma, in connection with the money laundering probe in the excise policy case.

Linking the ED move with Gujarat elections, Sisodia took to Twitter in the afternoon and said, “They registered a false FIR, got my house raided, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me.

Today, they did not find anything at my PA’s house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away.” ED sources, however, denied Sisodia’s claim and said that no arrest was made.

