Home The Sunday Standard

In Gujarat, exit drama begins for three parties 

In another significant loyalty switch, senior BJP leader and former health minister Jay Narayan Vyas resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, neta, politics, politician, Cash, Cash for Vote

Image used for representational purpose.

AHMEDABAD: Hours after the announcement of elections in Gujarat, senior leaders belonging to three main parties of Gujarat resigned one after another, enlivening the election scenario.The resignations started with state AAP general secretary Indranil Rajguru on Friday. He returned to the Congress hours after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal named Isudan Gadhvi as the party’s presumptive chief minister. Rajguru, a Rajkot-based businessman, had previously contested and won assembly elections.

On Saturday, Rajguru alleged that AAP was working as the BJP’s ‘B-team.’ “AAP candidates are decided by the BJP head office. Crores of rupees are being transferred by charter planes to meet election expenses. The money came from Punjab by a plane right in front of my eyes. Funds received by AAP should be investigated. Money is being ferried by chartered planes. The money came in big bags. Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann carry money in their charter planes,” alleged Rajguru.

In another significant loyalty switch, senior BJP leader and former health minister Jay Narayan Vyas resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday.Vyas said he was tired of remaining in the role of a complainant in the BJP. He said he would be contesting the Assembly elections. “I will decide which party to choose after consulting my supporters,” Vyas said.

Vyas, who represented Patan district’s Sidhpur constituency in the Assembly, alleged that “certain people controlled” the BJP’s district unit.Things came to a head on October 29 when Vyas met Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress observer in charge of Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot in Ahmedabad.

Vyas was a minister in the then Modi government from 2007 to 2012. Earlier too he had expressed his displeasure with the BJP. In June last year, when he was recuperating after heart surgery, he posted on social media saying he got a call from the BJP headquarters to attend a meeting. “I am in a hospital with a bypass surgery… the entire world knows except the Kamalam (the party HQ) kid! The party has definitely changed!!” he wrote.

Congress too had its share of resignations. AICC secretary and senior leader Himanshu Vyas resigned from the party and joined BJP. “The Congress central leadership has failed to communicate with party workers and leaders,” he said.

AAP releases 11th List with 21 names 
The Aam Admi Party on Saturday declared its 11th list of candidates, comprising 21 names, for elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat. The elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5. The party has so far declared the names of 139 candidates for the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elections Gujarat aap Kejriwal BJP congress
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp