Home The Sunday Standard

Non-consensual sex with wife aged  15-18 yrs be treated as rape, says Delhi L-G

The proposal to this was moved by the Delhi Police and Law Department in response to a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Published: 06th November 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has sent a proposal to the home ministry recommending that non-consensual sex with wife aged between 15 to 18 years will amount to rape and punishable under the Indian Penal Code, according to Delhi Police sources. It will also remove the discrepancy between the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which is applicable to offences against anyone up till 18 years and the prevailing provisions of the IPC, they said.

“Saxena has sent a proposal to the MHA recommending striking down of Exception 2 of Section 375 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), that provides if a girl child between 15 and 18 years is married, her husband can have non-consensual sexual intercourse with her, without being penalised under the IPC,” the sources said. “If the recommendation is incorporated and the IPC amended, non-consensual sex with a wife between 15 to 18 years will not only amount to rape and will be punishable under IPC, i t wi l l also remove the discrepancy between the POCSO Act,” they added.

The proposal to this was moved by the Delhi Police and Law Department in response to a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The home ministry had asked for the city government’s opinion on the subject in light of a Writ Petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging the validity of Exception 2 of Section 375 of IPC on the grounds that it violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and is also not in harmony with the provisions of the POCSO Act. Since the subject matter is enforced by the state/Union Territories, in the light of its far-reaching consequences, the MHA had sought views from all state governments/ Union Territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Non-consensual sex
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp