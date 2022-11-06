Road Safety Board in limbo, yet to get head and members

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: A year after the issuance of a notification, the Centre is yet to appoint the chairman and members of the National Road Safety Board (NRSB), set up for promoting road safety, innovation, adoption of new technology and regulating traffic. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) issued fresh advertisement inviting applications to fill the posts of the chairman and three members last month. Last date of submission was November 4.

The latest advertisement had come after about eight months of the previous attempt made in March. Following the assessment of the applications received earlier, the ministry sought more applications last month and made it clear that the persons who had already applied, needed not to apply again.

“All the applications received in response to the advertisement issued in March and submitted after the second notice will be scrutinised and shortlisted the names. The chairman of the Board and its members will be appointed by the Central Government on the recommendation of search-cum-selection committee,” said the officials. The constitution of NRSB was announced in October last year along with the rules specifying provisions regarding its composition, eligibility for chairman and members of the board. The process for the selection, term of office, procedure for resignation and removal, powers and functions of the Board including meetings was also spelt out.

The purpose of setting up the Board was to formulate specific standards for road safety, traffic management and road construction for hilly regions. The framing of guidelines for capacity building and development of skills for traffic police, hospital authorities, highway authorities, educational, and research organisations was also the job of the Board specified in the notification.

