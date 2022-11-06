Home The Sunday Standard

Sukesh pens second letter to target AAP, signs off with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ & ‘Om’

In his response, Kejriwal said Sukesh’s allegations are absurd and that the BJP will help him in the case.

Published: 06th November 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sukesh’s letter released to the media by his lawyer on Saturday

NEW DELHI:  Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has shot off yet another letter wherein he has said that all his allegations against AAP mentioned in the complaint filed before Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena are true. This was the second letter written by Sukesh in which he has fired a barrage of allegations at AAP. “I state that all the facts given in the complaint are true and I stick to them.

I will furnish all evidence to the CBI once the investigation starts,” Sukesh wrote in the letter that his lawyer shared with the media. “The complaint filed is only a small part of the entire episode of events that have taken place…. After my first complaint went public in the media, Satyendra Jain started threatening me through the jail administration,” Sukesh wrote.

He said he would file a defamation case against Kejriwal for calling him a ‘thug.’ Sukesh alleged that in 2016, the AAP chief forced him to bring more individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party. Interestingly, the letter concludes with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Om’. In his response, Kejriwal said Sukesh’s allegations are absurd and that the BJP will help him in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukesh Chandrashekhar AAP
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp