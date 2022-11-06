Sukesh pens second letter to target AAP, signs off with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ & ‘Om’

Ujwal jalaji By

NEW DELHI: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has shot off yet another letter wherein he has said that all his allegations against AAP mentioned in the complaint filed before Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena are true. This was the second letter written by Sukesh in which he has fired a barrage of allegations at AAP. “I state that all the facts given in the complaint are true and I stick to them.

I will furnish all evidence to the CBI once the investigation starts,” Sukesh wrote in the letter that his lawyer shared with the media. “The complaint filed is only a small part of the entire episode of events that have taken place…. After my first complaint went public in the media, Satyendra Jain started threatening me through the jail administration,” Sukesh wrote.

He said he would file a defamation case against Kejriwal for calling him a ‘thug.’ Sukesh alleged that in 2016, the AAP chief forced him to bring more individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party. Interestingly, the letter concludes with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Om’. In his response, Kejriwal said Sukesh’s allegations are absurd and that the BJP will help him in the case.

