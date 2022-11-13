A 21-year-old Uttarakhand woman who runs a sanitary napkin manufacturing unit

Narendra Sethi By

UTTARAKHAND: Princy Verma took control of a small business at the age of 21 after witnessing her father toil 16 hours per day to shape the future of his children.

Princy, a class 12 student at Government Inter College in Herbertpur, had gone to do a course to become a beautician at the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Kendra in Selakui. In her free time, she would attend the Entrepreneurship Development Program class and pay close attention to what was said about working for herself. This is when she had the idea to launch a business.

Princy got a project of a sanitary napkin unit from Khadi Village Industries after gathering information from government offices.

Rajesh Verma and his wife Sangeeta began working in the Selakui Industrial Area after moving from Gokarnanath Shri Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun 11 years ago in search of employment. Princy, the eldest daughter of Rajesh Verma, was born in 2002 and graduated from class 12 at the age of 20.

Due to her father’s illness, her studies were discontinued for three years, but in 2021, Princy went back to school and is currently studying in class 12.

Seeing her father work tirelessly day and night instilled in Princy a desire to do something. She decided to build a small-scale facility to manufacture sanitary napkins for women by gathering information via several channels. The father agreed with his daughter’s concept as it made sense and started to help her.

Princy and her father started research for this small-scale enterprise. They completed the necessary paperwork at the District Industries Centre before knocking on the bank’s door.

However, a loan request of Rs 10 lakh was declined by the bank for this project. After being disappointed for some time, she once again went to the bank and requested the bank manager who agreed to provide the loan.

Princy conducted research in Dehradun and surrounding areas, and also formed small groups to inform women about the risks of not using a clean cloth during menstruation.

After five months of hard work, she is now running a business with a turnover of Rs 1 lakh and has employed 12 people in the making, packing, and marketing of sanitary napkins.

Apart from Jyoti Devi, Babita Bhatt, Roshni Devi, Shahnaz Khan, Tarawati, Suman Devi, Shanti Devi, and Neetu, there is also a marketing team of men in the company.

