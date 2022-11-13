Dehradun Diary

Home The Sunday Standard

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for a film titled, ‘Rotu Ki Bailey’ in Chamba, Mussoorie and Dehradun.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for a film titled, ‘Rotu Ki Bailey’ in Chamba, Mussoorie and Dehradun. There is a very good atmosphere in the state for shooting films. The natural beauty of the hills here is now attracting people for filming. The CM said that air, rail and road connectivity is increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand. A single window system has been created for shooting films in the state. Film actor Hemant Pandey and other actors from the film industry were also present.

Irregularities in Doon’s drug rehab centres
An RTI filed by advocate Shiv Verma has revealed that the condition of the drug rehabilitation centre being run in Dehradun is questionable. Verma gave a list of incidents at drug rehabilitation centres, raising questions on their functioning. The health department has been apprised of around 40 drug rehabilitation centres in the district that are not following proper norms. While some centers have inmates are living in crammed rooms, others centers are operating without CCTV, complaint and visitor registers. Verma accused these centres of playing with the life of the youth for their greed. Inmates are being physically abused as well, he added.

Florence Nightingale Award to two nurses  
Shashikala Pandey and Ganga Joshi, two nurses from Kumaon in Uttarakhand, were felicitated with the Florence Nightingale Award 2021. President Draupadi Murmu felicitated the two nurses. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also tweeted and congratulated the two nurses. Sasikala is posted at BD Pandey Hospital in Nainital and Ganga Joshi works in the sub-district hospital of Khatima. The nurses have been awarded for their ‘extraordinary devotion to nursing’, special contribution to COVID-19, training of ASHA workers, participations in many state and national level trainings.

Narendra Sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com

