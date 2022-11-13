Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi woman kidnaps infant for ‘human sacrifice’, arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the police then conducted a raid near Arya Samaj Mandir, Kotla Mubarakpur and apprehended Shweta, safely recovering the infant.

Published: 13th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: The city witnessed yet another case of extreme superstition when a 25-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped a 2-month-old baby to offer him as human sacrifice in a bid to revive her dead father.
The infant was safely rescued by the Delhi Police, and the alleged kidnapper, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, has been arrested.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey, the police received information at around 4 pm on November 10 that an infant has been kidnapped by an unknown woman from the Garhi area. The police registered a case under sections 328 and 363 of the IPC. The complainant informed the police that the accused met them at Safdarjung Hospital and introduced herself as a member of an NGO working in the field of maternal and neonatal care.

The Delhi Police safely rescued the infant and arrested
the accused | Express

“She had promised to provide free medicines and consultation to the mother and the newborn. Later, she even followed up with them about examining the baby’s development,” Pandey said.

On November 9, Shweta came to the complainant’s house at Mamraj Mohalla, Garhi, for the infant’s check-up, and the next day, she again paid a visit and convinced the child’s mother to hand over the infant to her for an outing. The mother asked her 21-year-old niece named Ritu to accompany Shweta.

“On the way, Shweta offered a cold drink to Ritu, due to which she fell unconscious. Later, she dumped Ritu in Ghaziabad. After gaining consciousness, Ritu informed her family that the child had been kidnapped,” Pandey said.

The police scanned CCTV footage in which the registration number of Shweta’s vehicle was traced. A raid was conducted at her address but she was found absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the police then conducted a raid near Arya Samaj Mandir, Kotla Mubarakpur and apprehended Shweta, safely recovering the infant.

On sustained interrogation, Shweta disclosed that her father died last month and during his funeral rites, she 'found' that the human sacrifice of an infant of the same gender may help bring her father back to life. She then started searching for an infant boy in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baby kidnapped human sacrifice
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp