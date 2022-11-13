Efforts on to bring back 26 Indian sailors from Nigeria: MoS V Muraleedharan

Express News Service By

KOCHI : Efforts to release 26 crew members, including three Keralites, on board Norwegian crude oil carrier MT Heroic Idun, will be intensified. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that all efforts are going on at various levels to bring backthe Indian sailors detained in Guinea.

“Once the vessel reaches the Nigerian coast, the Indian Embassy officials will meet the Indian sailors on board the vessel. I have communicated with the Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria and talks are on with the officials of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria,” said the minister.

He visited the residence of the chief officer, Sanu Jose, at Kadavantra in Kochi on Saturday. The minister informed the relatives that he had communicated with the Nigerian High Commissioner and that there was no need to worry. Matilda, wife of Sanu Jose, expressed thanks for the intervention made by the Union Government so far and requested the minister to take further action for the speedy release of the crew members.

Muraleedharan said the Ministry of External Affairs is taking action on the issue by adhering to international laws. “Talks with the authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria are under way. The government will do everything that can be done legally,” he said.

