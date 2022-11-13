Muslim youth help cremate Hindu woman in Mysuru

Express News Service By

MYSURU : In a show of communal solidarity, youths from Muslim community from Mandi Mohalla in the city carried a Hindu woman’s pyre to the crematorium and performed the rituals as per the Hindu tradition as directed by the priests.

Around 60-year-old Shivamma passed away at around 7.30 pm on Friday. As she had no family or relatives, the youths including Abdul Zameer, Abdul Saleem, Wajid, Saddam, Shamilu and Aijaz from Islamia Naujawan Committee tried to find the relatives in Kailasapuram and Gandhinagar to perform the last rites.

MCC former corporator Suhail Baig said that when youths could not find any relatives, they cremated the body as per the Hindu rituals. More than 60 Muslim youths participated in the funeral and procession.

