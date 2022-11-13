Home The Sunday Standard

Tamil Nadu parties turn down 10 per cent EWS quota amendment

Stalin referred to the observation of former SC judge O Chinnappa Reddy that reservation is not a poverty alleviation scheme.

Published: 13th November 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ponmudy says Govt won't implement 10% quota for EWS

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy. (File Photo |Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, after a meeting of legislature parties held under Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai on Saturday, said the state government would not implement 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 69 per cent reservation would continue in the state.  The meeting rejected the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing for 10 per cent EWS quota, saying it created caste-based discrimination among the poor.  

Explaining the rationale for the State government’s decision to not implement EWS quota even after the SC upholding it, the TN minister said, “The SC did not ask the State governments to implement this. It is applicable only to Central government jobs and educational institutions.”

While leaders of DMK, Congress, CPM, CPI, PMK, VCK, MDMK, MMK, TVK and KNMDK took part in the meeting, AIADMK and BJP boycotted it. Leaders of most of the parties that took part in the meeting decided to file review petitions in their individual capacity and agreed to support the steps to be taken by the Tamil Nadu government in protecting social justice.   

However, the minister said as of now, there are no legal provisions. But when review petitions filed by political parties come up for hearing, the state government would extend legal assistance.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said accepting 10 per cent reservation for EWS would pave way for destroying the very basis of social justice in the long run and would eventually make economic status the sole criterion for everything.

Stalin referred to the observation of former SC judge O Chinnappa Reddy that reservation is not a poverty alleviation scheme. Many verdicts of the SC in the past had pointed out that the purpose of reservation is to help socially oppressed sections of the society that were denied opportunities in education and employment.

“We are not opposing any scheme for the welfare of the poor among the forward communities. But we are opposing the move to change the fundamental basis for ensuring social justice. As per the EWS, those who earn less than Rs 8 lakh can benefit. Can those earning Rs 66,660 a month or Rs 2,222 per day be considered poor? The BJP government says those earning less than Rs 2 lakh need not pay income tax. Then how can those with an income of Rs 8 lakh be classified as poor?” Stalin asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ponmudy M K Stalin EWS Economically Weaker Sections EWS quota
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp