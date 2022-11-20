Home The Sunday Standard

43 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra hurt in mishap

Kerala Health Minister Veena George monitored the rescue operation and instructed the officials concerned to provide better treatment to the injured.

Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala on Saturday.

Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala on Saturday.

PATHANAMTHITTA : As many as 43 pilgrims, including an eight-year-old child, suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala on Saturday. The condition of the child is reported to be serious.

According to the Pathanamthitta district administration, the mishap occurred around 8 Saturday 84 pilgrims from Eluru district (44 from the sixth ward in Eluru town and the rest from Madepalli village near Eluru), were on their way back after having darshan of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala, in two buses.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George monitored the rescue operation and instructed the officials concerned to provide better treatment to the injured. She said all those inside the bus were rescued within an hour of the accident.

“The condition of the boy, who suffered multiple injuries, is critical. He will undergo surgery soon at the Kottayam government medical college,” she said, adding that the remaining 38 passengers are undergoing treatment at the Pathanamthitta general hospital.

Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

