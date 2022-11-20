Home The Sunday Standard

Elgar accused Navlakha walks out of jail after two yrs

On November 10, the Supreme Court, in response to his application, directed that he be put under house arrest for a month with certain conditions.

Bhima-Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha being taken to the CPI(M) office building for house arrest, in Mumbai on Saturday | PTI

MUMBAI: Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, was released from prison on Saturday evening and taken to a building in Navi Mumbai where he will be living under house arrest for a month.

His release from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai after more than two years came nine days after the Supreme Court earlier this month granted his plea seeking house arrest on medical grounds. Navlakha, 70, walked out of prison around 6 pm. A police team took him to a building in the Belapur-Agroli area of Navi Mumbai where he would be staying.

Earlier in the day,  judge Rajesh Katariya of the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases here issued his “release memo”. The ground-plus-two Comrade B T Randive Building belongs to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and houses a public library on the ground floor. The 70-year-old activist who claims to be suffering from multiple ailments was in jail since April 2020 after his arrest in the 2017-18 case.

On November 10, the Supreme Court, in response to his application, directed that he be put under house arrest for a month with certain conditions. The order should be implemented within 48 hours, the court said.

But the NIA, which is probing the Elgar case, moved the apex court again contending that Navlakha, being a charge-sheeted accused in a case involving a threat to the national security and integrity, did not deserve any relaxation.

On Friday afternoon the SC maintained its November 10 order and said he must be put under house arrest within 24 hours. 

