Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: BJP MLAs told to dive into poll mode for ’23 MP contest

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: The Assembly polls may be a year away in Madhya Pradesh, but the ruling BJP has asked its MLAs to plunge into poll mode with immediate effect.The BJP legislature party met in Bhopal on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national general secretary in-charge for the state P Murlidhar Rao, state party president VD Sharma and state party general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma.

At the meeting, the MLAs were asked to start preparations for the elections. It was also decided that Chouhan will hold meetings with BJP MLAs from each of the 52 districts, starting with 10-15 districts on Saturday itself. The next round of meetings between the CM and the MLAs of the remaining districts will happen on Monday.

“All the legislators have been given two kinds of written formats for feedback from their districts on a variety of issues, including the actual state of various government schemes on the ground. They have also been asked to give a detailed report of the district administration’s performance on the ground,” sources present at the meeting told this newspaper.

Chouhan will also start one-to-one meetings with party MLAs next month.After the meeting on Saturday, the legislators were asked to improve their coordination with booth-level workers, local party organisation and to address grievances of disgruntled party leaders and workers at the district and block level.

As per sources, the instructions were chalked out following an internal survey report, which has identified growing disconnect between the ground-level party workers and MLAs, besides local administration, resulting in the party’s declining base in many districts.

The outcome of two more internal surveys over the next few months will decide the fate of MLAs before ticket allotment for the 2023-end polls.All the legislators have been particularly asked to focus on tribal-centric initiatives and connect more with tribal population, especially in the wake of the new rules under PESA Act being implemented in the state earlier this week.

