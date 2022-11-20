Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: BJP MLAs told to dive into poll mode for ’23 MP contest

The outcome of two more internal surveys over the next few months will decide the fate of MLAs before ticket allotment for the 2023-end polls.

Published: 20th November 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP symbol

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

BHOPAL: The Assembly polls may be a year away in Madhya Pradesh, but the ruling BJP has asked its MLAs to plunge into poll mode with immediate effect.The BJP legislature party met in Bhopal on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national general secretary in-charge for the state P Murlidhar Rao, state party president VD Sharma and state party general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma.

At the meeting, the MLAs were asked to start preparations for the elections. It was also decided that Chouhan will hold meetings with BJP MLAs from each of the 52 districts, starting with 10-15 districts on Saturday itself. The next round of meetings between the CM and the MLAs of the remaining districts will happen on Monday.

“All the legislators have been given two kinds of written formats for feedback from their districts on a variety of issues, including the actual state of various government schemes on the ground. They have also been asked to give a detailed report of the district administration’s performance on the ground,” sources present at the meeting told this newspaper.

Chouhan will also start one-to-one meetings with party MLAs next month.After the meeting on Saturday, the legislators were asked to improve their coordination with booth-level workers, local party organisation and to address grievances of disgruntled party leaders and workers at the district and block level.

As per sources, the instructions were chalked out following an internal survey report, which has identified growing disconnect between the ground-level party workers and MLAs, besides local administration, resulting in the party’s declining base in many districts.  

The outcome of two more internal surveys over the next few months will decide the fate of MLAs before ticket allotment for the 2023-end polls.All the legislators have been particularly asked to focus on tribal-centric initiatives and connect more with tribal population, especially in the wake of the new rules under PESA Act being implemented in the state earlier this week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp