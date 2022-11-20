Home The Sunday Standard

Madras HC lawyers oppose pending transfer of acting Chief Justice

MHAA president G Mohanakrishnan has urged the Collegium and Government of India to drop the proposal and allow Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC to continue in his present capacity.

Published: 20th November 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madaras High Court. File Photo for Representation Purpose Only.

NEW DELHI: Amidst the buzz of proposed transfer of the acting Chief Justice of Madras HC Justice T Raja to Rajasthan HC for “administrative reasons”, Madras High Court Advocates Association objected the transfer of the judge. In a representation addressed to CJI, MHAA president G Mohanakrishnan has urged the Collegium and Government of India to drop the proposal and allow Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC to continue in his present capacity till he attains superannuation.

“During his 13-odd years as judge of this chartered HC, Justice Raja has delivered several thousand judgments and has earned a reputation as a people’s judge who would render justice irrespective of who appears and argues before him. So, the proposed sudden transfer, that too while he has just about six month of his illustrious career left, is definitely a bad news for judiciary,” the MHAA representation said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Justice of Madras HC objected Transfer
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp