Madras HC lawyers oppose pending transfer of acting Chief Justice

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Amidst the buzz of proposed transfer of the acting Chief Justice of Madras HC Justice T Raja to Rajasthan HC for “administrative reasons”, Madras High Court Advocates Association objected the transfer of the judge. In a representation addressed to CJI, MHAA president G Mohanakrishnan has urged the Collegium and Government of India to drop the proposal and allow Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC to continue in his present capacity till he attains superannuation.

“During his 13-odd years as judge of this chartered HC, Justice Raja has delivered several thousand judgments and has earned a reputation as a people’s judge who would render justice irrespective of who appears and argues before him. So, the proposed sudden transfer, that too while he has just about six month of his illustrious career left, is definitely a bad news for judiciary,” the MHAA representation said.

NEW DELHI: Amidst the buzz of proposed transfer of the acting Chief Justice of Madras HC Justice T Raja to Rajasthan HC for “administrative reasons”, Madras High Court Advocates Association objected the transfer of the judge. In a representation addressed to CJI, MHAA president G Mohanakrishnan has urged the Collegium and Government of India to drop the proposal and allow Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC to continue in his present capacity till he attains superannuation. “During his 13-odd years as judge of this chartered HC, Justice Raja has delivered several thousand judgments and has earned a reputation as a people’s judge who would render justice irrespective of who appears and argues before him. So, the proposed sudden transfer, that too while he has just about six month of his illustrious career left, is definitely a bad news for judiciary,” the MHAA representation said.