Maken’s offer to resign fuels buzz about Rajasthan Congress rift

JAIPUR: The political temperature in Rajasthan is heating up days before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the state. Congress state in-charge Ajay Maken’s offer to resign, a fortnight before Rahul’s arrival, has fed rumours about whether it was a coincidence or done intentionally.

Angry over the lack of action against three rebel leaders of the Gehlot faction for the uproar on September 25 despite Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the party president, Maken wrote to the party president on November 8, offering to quit the post of state in charge.

On the resignation of Maken, Pilot supporter and MLA Ved Prakash Solanki said, “Maken has left the post after being hurt by the September 25 incident and that is a matter of shame for us.”

Maken was an observer along with Kharge for the legislature party meeting in Jaipur on September 25. MLAs of the Gehlot faction had boycotted that meeting. After this, the rift in the state unit widened and Gehlot had to apologise to Sonia Gandhi.

It was on the basis of Kharge and Maken’s report that notices were issued to ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore who were held responsible for the boycott of the meeting. Though the three leaders have replied, the matter has been put in cold storage. The Gehlot camp had even accused Maken of manipulating MLAs in an effort to make Pilot the CM.

Political observers are linking Maken’s letter to pressure by the Pilot camp for action against the rebels before Rahul’s visit. Maken is also angry with the trio being made the main organisers for Rahul’s visit in the state. His displeasure is keeping alive the chapter of leadership change in the state.

MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa, a Pilot supporter, said, “No action being taken against all the three for 51 days is a serious matter. Whatever changes have to be made should be done before Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Immediate action should be taken against all the three leaders.”Political analysts believe the that real reason behind Maken’s resignation is to revive the demand for a change of the chief minister in Rajasthan.

