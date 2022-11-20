Modi gives Gujarat progress credit to people; reaches out to women, youth at rally

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again underlined the special focus that the BJP government has accorded upon women and tribals in Gujarat. Modi held a road show and addressed a public meeting in Valsad as a part of the ongoing BJP campaign for the Assembly elections in his home state.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi recalled the days when the region was starving for development, and said that over the last two decades, Valsad has come to have facilities like engineering and medical college, and other avenues for the youth so that they do not have to travel far for education.

Modi addressed first-time voters, asking them to ensure that they open up the avenues to realise their dreams. He also noted the significant attendance of women in the audience and thanked them for showering their blessings upon the party. The PM highlighted that it is a matter of pride that a tribal woman has become the country’s President.He also pointed out that the former Gujarat MLA Mangubhai Patel, a tribal from south Gujarat, has become the governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Sticking to his earlier strands of campaigning in the state, Modi stated that development in the region has not been brought about by him or any other political leader but by the people of Gujarat. He had recently also launched the ‘Aa Gujarat Mai Vanavyu Chee (I built this Gujarat)’ campaign.

Modi is scheduled to spend two more days in the state and hold rallies across Saurashtra. Sources say that he may also try to placate the leaders who are feeling disenchanted after being denied tickets. The south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions go to polls during the first phase on December 1.

‘Matter of pride to have a tribal woman as President’

PM Narendra Modi noted the significant attendance of women in the audience and thanked them for showering their blessings. He highlighted that it is a matter of pride that a tribal woman has become Indian President. He also pointed out that Mangubhai Patel, a tribal from Gujarat, has become Madhya Pradesh governor.

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again underlined the special focus that the BJP government has accorded upon women and tribals in Gujarat. Modi held a road show and addressed a public meeting in Valsad as a part of the ongoing BJP campaign for the Assembly elections in his home state. Speaking on the occasion, Modi recalled the days when the region was starving for development, and said that over the last two decades, Valsad has come to have facilities like engineering and medical college, and other avenues for the youth so that they do not have to travel far for education. Modi addressed first-time voters, asking them to ensure that they open up the avenues to realise their dreams. He also noted the significant attendance of women in the audience and thanked them for showering their blessings upon the party. The PM highlighted that it is a matter of pride that a tribal woman has become the country’s President.He also pointed out that the former Gujarat MLA Mangubhai Patel, a tribal from south Gujarat, has become the governor of Madhya Pradesh. Sticking to his earlier strands of campaigning in the state, Modi stated that development in the region has not been brought about by him or any other political leader but by the people of Gujarat. He had recently also launched the ‘Aa Gujarat Mai Vanavyu Chee (I built this Gujarat)’ campaign. Modi is scheduled to spend two more days in the state and hold rallies across Saurashtra. Sources say that he may also try to placate the leaders who are feeling disenchanted after being denied tickets. The south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions go to polls during the first phase on December 1. ‘Matter of pride to have a tribal woman as President’ PM Narendra Modi noted the significant attendance of women in the audience and thanked them for showering their blessings. He highlighted that it is a matter of pride that a tribal woman has become Indian President. He also pointed out that Mangubhai Patel, a tribal from Gujarat, has become Madhya Pradesh governor.