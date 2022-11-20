Pakistan: Khalistani terrorist dies of drug overdose

Express News Service By

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan-based gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda on whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh earlier this year has died due to ‘drug overdose’.

Sources said that Rinda had been living in Pakistan for some time. He was the mastermind in over three dozen cases in Punjab, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali earlier this year. He reportedly died on Friday at a military hospital in Pakistan, where he was shifted from a private hospital.

He had recently parted ways with Wadhawa Singh — another wanted Khalistani militant.Rindha originally hailed from Rattoke village in the Taran Taran district of Punjab but now his permanent address was Nanded in Maharashtra.

